Jaguar Health plans awareness activities for launch of chemo-related dog drug Canalevia
Jan. 13, 2022 10:19 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (JAGX -3.9%) plans to launch educational and awareness-building activities aimed at dog owners about canine cancer and options for treating side effects of cancer therapy in dogs.
- The campaign follows the FDA's December conditional approval of Canalevia-CA1 (crofelemer) for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs.
- Separately, data from a phase 3 trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients is expected to be submitted to a scientific journal early this year.
