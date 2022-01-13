Coinbase's FairX acquisition prompts a 'one-stop-shop' for crypto financial services, analyst says
- Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) recent move to buy regulated crypto derivatives exchange FairX opens its door to a "one-stop-shop" for digital asset financial services, Needham analyst John Todaro writes in a note to clients.
- The acquisition expands Coinbase (COIN) into the high-in-demand derivatives market, competing with decentralized and international exchanges that already offer derivatives products, especially in the U.S.
- Perhaps Coinbase's (COIN) largest rival will be CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), which transacted in approximately $11.9B notional for its bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures offering on a month-to-date basis, Todaro notes. Recently, CME Group expanded its crypto derivatives offering with Micro Ether futures.
- "In the US, we believe CME is the main competitor to COIN," Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau writes in a note to clients. "It will be interesting to see how COIN will compete against CME and its ambition in global expansion," he adds.
- Additionally, CBOE Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is another diversified exchange that is home to bitcoin futures contracts. The company acquired crypto derivatives provider ErisX back in October.
