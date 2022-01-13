Blackstone Secured Lending declares annual special dividend of $0.65/share

  • Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL) declares $0.10/share special dividend with payable date of May 13; for shareholders of record Jan. 18; ex-div Jan. 14.
  • The company declared special dividend of $0.15/share with payable date of May 13, for shareholders of record of Mar. 16 with ex-date being Mar. 15.
  • The company declared special dividend of $0.20/share with payable date of Aug. 12, for shareholders of record of May 16 with ex-date being May 13.
  • The company declared special dividend of $0.20/share with payable date of Nov. 14, for shareholders of record of July 18 with ex-date being July 15.
  • In another PR, the Company intends to pay special dividends in 2022 in the total amount of $0.65 per share.
  • See BXSL Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
