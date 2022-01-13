EZCORP CEO Jason Kulas resigns

Jan. 13, 2022 10:28 AM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) has announced that CEO Jason Kulas has resigned from his post to join another company.
  • Lachlan Given and John Blair Powell, Jr. have been elected as co-CEOs on an interim basis. Both executives have extensive experience with the company and the pawn industry.
  • Given served as Chief Strategy, M&A and Funding Officer most recently, while Powell, Jr. was promoted to President, Global Pawn in October 2021.
  • As co-CEO, Powell will focus his efforts on store and digital operations and Given will concentrate on strategy, finance and M&A.
  • Meanwhile, Kulas will continue as a member of the company’s Board of Directors.
