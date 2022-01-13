UA Multimedia to acquire land to develop play-to-earn game in Sandbox metaverse
Jan. 13, 2022 10:31 AM ETUAMMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- UA Multimedia (OTCPK:UAMM) announces its entry into the metaverse by land acquisition and developing a Sandbox play-to-earn game.
- Sandbox, built on the Ethereum blockchain, allows users to acquire virtual land and use it to create their own world.
UAMM will start its metaverse initiative by acquiring a plot of land in Sandbox and developing it to host entertainment and marketing events.
The firm is also mulling setting up a presence in Decentraland platform in the near future.
UAMM continues to actively build out its ecosystem, which consists of DeFi (NYSE:DEX), NFT marketplace and Metaverse.
The GogiSwap DEX is being upgraded with additional features and UAMM is working on listing GOGI on more exchanges and data sites.
The NFT marketplace launch is slightly delayed due to additional time needed to test fixes for recent bugs and missing features.
More time is also needed to work with various creators to list and feature their pieces on the platform.