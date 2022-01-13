Goldman Sachs delays return to office again as Covid-19 spreads
Jan. 13, 2022 10:34 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)CBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In an effort to wait out the Covid-19 spread, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) extends its return to office for employees in the U.S. by two more weeks, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- The commercial bank's employees could delay returning to Feb. 1, the person told Bloomberg. Note that anyone that seeks to enter GS offices must get a booster shot by Feb. 1, Bloomberg notes.
- This comes just a week after Citigroup (NYSE:C) said it will fire staff who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Previously, (Jan. 3) Goldman Sachs asked employees to work from home as COVID-19 cases surge.