  • In an effort to wait out the Covid-19 spread, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) extends its return to office for employees in the U.S. by two more weeks, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
  • The commercial bank's employees could delay returning to Feb. 1, the person told Bloomberg. Note that anyone that seeks to enter GS offices must get a booster shot by Feb. 1, Bloomberg notes.
  • This comes just a week after Citigroup (NYSE:C) said it will fire staff who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Previously, (Jan. 3) Goldman Sachs asked employees to work from home as COVID-19 cases surge.
