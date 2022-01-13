Fed's Lael Brainard is confident that policy actions will tame inflation (updated)
Jan. 13, 2022 10:35 AM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC), FNMABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- "Our monetary policy puts price stability and employment on equal footing," Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in her Senate hearing for her nomination as Fed vice chair. The testimony follows Jerome Powell's hearing on Tuesday for his renomination as chair.
- The U.S. central bank is committed to work to foster maximum employment while bringing inflation down, she added. The Fed must pay attention to risks that have low probability but could result in major damage to the economy, Brainard said (Added at 10:48 AM ET).
- The hearing also includes Sandra L. Thompson, who's nominated to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency. She said in her prepared remarks that the agency will "responsibly focus our efforts on the safety and soundness mission Congress gave to FHFA and on the mission that Congress gave the housing GSEs under our supervision — providing liquidity across the nation and especially supporting underserved markets like rural and tribal areas, manufactured housing, and preserving affordable housing."
- 11:29 AM ET: The Fed is on target to launch the FedNow real-time payment system next year, Brainard said.
- 11:27 AM ET: Thompson takes that position that Congress needs to play an important role in GSEs exit from government conservatorship. "There are a number of issues that Congress will have to address," she said. The FHFA will do what it can to prepare them for the exit, she added.
- 11:21 AM ET: Brainard said the Fed doesn't have the tools to deal with inflation caused by market concentration, where a few large companies dominating an industry can raise prices beyond their increased input costs. However, it does have "a powerful tool" that it's going to use to bring inflation down "over time," she added.
- 11:16 AM ET: Thompson said the FHFA would defer to Congress on the exit of GSEs from conservatorship. The agency, though, will work to prepare Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) on improving their capital positions. She also pointed out that there are other stakeholders that should have input.
- 11:13 AM ET: The Fed vice chair role won't give her any increased power in setting the agenda for the central bank, rather her role of vice chair is to support the chair, Brainard said.
- 11:09 AM ET: When asked how she got it so wrong in forecasting inflation in the past year, Brainard replied, "Nobody got the pandemic right."
- Update at 10:42 AM ET: During her testimony, Thompson said she "firmly" believes in the safety and soundness of the government-sponsored enterprises, specifically Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +0.5%) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.1%). One of the steps the FHFA has taken to support the GSEs' soundness is to encourage the use of credit transfer transactions, she said. "We believe it's critical for the enterprises to transfer risk from taxpayers to private investors," Thompson said.
- On the subject of climate change, Brainard said she hasn't suggested that the Fed conduct stress tests for climate change. "We do include geo-economic risks in stress tests," she noted.
- Developing... check back for updates.
- In her prepared remarks, Brainard said inflation is the central bank's most important task."
