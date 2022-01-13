Sirius XM acquires Cloud Cover for business music portfolio

Jan. 13, 2022

  • Sirius XM (SIRI +0.5%) has acquired Cloud Cover Media, which offers a music-for-business service that expands the Sirius portfolio.
  • The service, Cloud Cover Music, will join subsidiary Sirius XM Radio, which already offers SiriusXM Music for Business and Pandora for Business in a commercial music portfolio.
  • Cloud Cover employs business management, music programming, licensing, and software development teams that will continue to be led by VP and General Manager Mark Lehman.
  • "Cloud Cover Music has built an advanced tech platform with a host of features that are very attractive to businesses who want an easy-to-install solution, want to be fully covered on licensing, and also want to be able to create a tailored soundtrack for their business," says Sirius XM's Joe Verbrugge.
  • Sirius XM was recently subject to a downgrade at Wells Fargo amid some auto-industry volatility.
