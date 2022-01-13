E2open plunges following sharp earnings miss
Jan. 13, 2022 10:45 AM ETE2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) shares plunged on Thursday, one day after the cloud-based software company reported third-quarter earnings that badly missed Wall Street estimates.
- The Austin, Texas-based company lost 19 cents a share, compared to estimates calling for it to break even during the quarter. Revenue rose 13.8% year-over-year to $147.4 million, better than the $139 million analysts were expecting.
- E2open shares were down more than 10% to $8.60 as almost 2 million shares changed hands shortly after 10:30 a.m. EST. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 2.9 million shares.
- For 2022, E2open (ETWO) said it expected revenue to be between $474 million and $476 million, which would be a 10.3% growth rate at the mid-point. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $161 million to $163 million, while Non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 70% to 72%.
- In November, activist hedge fund Elliott Management cut its stake in E2open (ETWO) to 25 million shares, down from a previous stake of 27.97 million.