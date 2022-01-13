Babylon gains after raising revenue guidance for 2022

  • Babylon Holdings (BBLN +12.5%) has gained more than a tenth in morning hours after the company increased its full-year 2022 revenue expectations to $900M – $1B, indicating an increase of up to 40% from the previous forecast at $710M.
  • In a regulatory filing submitted ahead of its presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, the healthcare services company noted its Jan. 2022 revenue could reach over $80M leading to the guidance raise for the year.
  • Based on preliminary, unaudited financials, Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) projects its full-year 2021 revenue to reach its target of $321M. The 2022 revenue growth that implies over three-fold rise from 2021 is driven by value-based contracts in the U.S., the company said.
  • In Oct. 2021, Babylon (BBLN) made its public debut in the U.S. after a SPAC deal with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.
