Exelon raised at KeyBanc as utilities set to stage a comeback
Jan. 13, 2022
- Exelon (EXC +1.3%) is upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $68 price target at KeyBanc, which also downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.7%) to Sector Weight from Overweight on valuation.
- KeyBanc's Sophie Karp says the separation of Exelon and Constellation "creates a premium T&D utility and a standalone merchant power company that stands to benefit from the clean energy transition."
- Karp says the split will provide "a clear line of sight into growth prospects of both entities," and the sum of the parts will be greater than the whole.
- Believing the utilities sector (XLU +0.7%) has "a good shot" at outperforming the market in the near term, Karp taps Dominion Energy (D +0.3%) and Xcel Energy (XEL +0.9%) as "key ideas" in the regulated space entering 2022, with sufficient long-term growth opportunities to merit sustained premiums.
- The analyst affirms her Underweight ratings for Consolidated Edison (ED +1.1%) and Pinnacle West (PNW +0.9%), as both face an unfavorable regulatory backdrop with limited room for a short-term turnaround.
- The coming spinoff of Constellation Energy from Exelon is "a great opportunity to own the best-run nuclear operator at the perfect time," Gary Gambino writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.