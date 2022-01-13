Lovesac Company is a favorite stock at BTIG with long runway of growth seen
Jan. 13, 2022 10:58 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG expects outsized growth from The Lovesac Company (LOVE +0.4%) after meeting with management as part of the ICR Conference.
- Analyst Camilo Lyon notes the company did not experience any labor issues related to the omicron COVID variant and has come through the supply chain morass with a large percentage of its products in stock and shipping out in days.
- LOVE is also noted to be taking a disciplined approach to promotional activity, while also implementing price increases.
- "In October the company increased prices by 4%-5% on Sactional seats and sides, similar to others across the consumer space given the inflationary environment with zero resistance from consumers. In addition, LOVE has been consumer testing around the depth and frequency of markdowns to gauge elasticity such that promotionality should continue to decline in F23 vs. F22. As such, we believe its pricing and promotional strategy will be tailwinds to gross margin partially offsetting elevated freight costs."
- Finally, demand for LOVE demand is said to not be impacted by inflationary pressures.
- BTIG reiterates a Buy rating on LOVE and price target of $113.
