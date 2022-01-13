Goldman's Kostin: Margin expansion will fuel 8% rise in S&P 500 in 2022
- Despite what he deemed a "very intense couple of weeks" of volatility that have started 2022, Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin expects earnings growth to drive the stock market higher during the year, with the S&P 500 reaching a level around 5,100.
- Kostin's target would represent a rally of about 8% from current levels.
- Speaking to CNBC, Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist predicted that the rise in equities would be "driven entirely" by higher corporate earnings, which he also sees rising 8% for the year.
- Kostin largely based his forecast on a projection that companies will be able to expand margins despite an economy that he expects will see slowing growth over the course of the year.
- "[Margins are] a critical story behind how you get to a higher level of earnings and that is ultimately what we're anticipating will take the market higher," he said.
- Kostin suggested that much of the trading over the past couple of weeks has centered around the anticipated changes in Federal Reserve policy and the prospect of rising interest rates. However, he expects this focus to change as the corporate reporting season heats up and investors turn more towards what particular companies have to say about their latest quarters.
- "In the next several weeks, it will be less of a focus for investors ... on the idea of rates and the Fed policy and some of those changes -- much more micro, much more idiosyncratic focus on individual stock stories," he said.
- In terms of specific sectors, Kostin argued that changing Fed policy would favor banks and healthcare stocks. Given his outlook for corporate earnings, he also advised investors to look at tech companies with high profit margins.
