Scotia updates forecasts - COP down, CPG down, CVI up, OVV up, ERF down

Jan. 13, 2022 11:00 AM ETCVI, USO, PBF, HFC, COP, CPG, CVR, OVV, ERFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Bull and Bear at Wall Street

jcrosemann/iStock via Getty Images

  • Scotiabank's Paul Cheng and Jason Bouvier updated price targets and ratings on the back of a fresh commodity price deck; the bank lifts 2022 oil price expectations by ~$2 (WTI to 71 (NYSEARCA:USO), Brent to 74) while leaving 2023+ assumptions unchanged.
  • On top of the 2022 update, Scotia sharpened the pencil on Q4 2021 results across the space and sees 10% upside to street numbers for integrated oils, 2% upside for E&Ps, and 20% upside to street numbers for US refiners.
  • Of note, Paul sees very-large, non-recurring mark-to-market gains at PBF (NYSE:PBF) being the biggest surprise this quarter; he also sees significant unplanned downtime at Holly (NYSE:HFC) as a potential downside surprise.
  • Along with the updates, Conoco (NYSE:COP) is cut to hold, as strong performance has driven shares up to Paul's $90 target price; with the company now trading at a 12% free cash flow yield, returns are likely to be in-line with the sector.
  • Crescent Point (NYSE:CPG) is cut to hold by Mr. Bouvier, as recent outperformance has led shares to encroach on his $8.50 price target.
  • CVR (NYSE:CVI) is raised to hold as Paul lifts his price target from $12 to $20; his view is that strong fertilizer pricing, on the back of an energy crisis in Europe shutting in supply, will drive CVR's fertilizer profits up ~400% yoy.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is raised to hold as recent progress on costs, decline rates and debt repayment have de-risked the story ahead of 2022.
  • Finally, Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) is cut to hold as share price performance has led to valuation more in-line with the sector and historic averages.
  • Many analysts are likely to question the oil price forecast from Scotia, assuming $71 WTI this year when spot is $80+; however, analyst Paul Cheng has been a secular oil price bull for many years on the back of underinvestment in the space, perhaps lending credibility to Scotia's bearish medium-term call.
