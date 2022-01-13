GeoVax retains CATO SMS for phase 1/2 trial of Gedeptin in head, neck cancer
Jan. 13, 2022 11:21 AM ETGeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX -1.1%) retained CATO SMS to manage GeoVax’s ongoing phase 1/2 trial of repeat cycles of Gedeptin therapy in patients with recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
- The company said Gedeptin is a novel patented product/technology to treat solid tumors through a gene therapy strategy known as Gene-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy.
- The initial stage of the study is being funded by the FDA pursuant to its Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program.
- The FDA has also granted Gedeptin orphan drug status for the intra-tumoral treatment of anatomically accessible oral and pharyngeal cancers, including cancers of the lip, tongue, gum, floor of mouth, salivary gland and other oral cavities.