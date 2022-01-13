Charles Schwab favored at Deutsche Bank ahead of Fed rate hikes; Robinhood not so much
Jan. 13, 2022 11:24 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), HOODBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell favors Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) as a top pick ahead of upcoming Fed interest rate hikes, as well as an attractive risk/return profile, he writes in a note to clients.
- Still, shares of SCHW slip 0.6% intra-day.
- Despite SCHW stock already jumping 55% on a Y/Y basis, Bedwell believes there's "at least roughly ~35-45% of total upside" through 2023.
- The company has "the best leverage to higher interest rates, and very strong growth fundamentals," Bedwell notes. In fact, the company's net interest income of $2.03B in Q3 soars 55% from the same period a year ago. Throughout the same time frame the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumps more than 100%, but the Fed funds rate is still hovering near its lower-zero bound, with four Fed hikes are priced in this year.
- On the other hand, the analyst highlights Robinhood's (NASDAQ:HOOD) stronger long-term growth potential, though it has a "very high risk profile for at least the near-to-intermediate term," in addition to "our view that 4Q earnings will show continued losses, which may persist for several more quarters," he writes.
- SA contributor The Asian Investor says Robinhood (HOOD) is still overvalued as the company's customer acquisition, monthly active users and transaction-based revenues fade from Q1-Q2 peaks.
- Robinhood's (HOOD) operating income plunges from $85.5M in Q2 to a $1.34B loss in Q3, according to the company's income statement.
- Shares of HOOD fall more than 5% intra-day, trading near its 52-week lows.
- Previously, (Nov. 19, 2021) DB taps Robinhood with a Sell rating hedged against Charles Schwab.