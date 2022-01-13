'Fortnite' is back on iOS - thanks to Nvidia's loophole
Jan. 13, 2022 11:40 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), AAPLMSFT, MUBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nearly 18 months after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) removed Epic Game's popular "Fortnite" from the App Store, a decision that led to an antitrust lawsuit and appeals, "Fortnite" is back on iOS, thanks to a workaround from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
- Nvidia's GeForce Now service opened up a closed beta on Thursday to test the streaming version of the game, with Nvidia writing in a November 2020 blog post that "Fortnite" would come to iOS on Safari "soon," but did not give a date at the time.
- To be clear, "Fortnite," which has helped Epic Games generate more than $9 billion in revenue, is not on the App Store, where it was removed in August 2020. Instead, it can be played on iOS via the Safari web browser, where other streaming services, such as Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) xCloud, Stadia and the aforementioned GeForce Now are capable of operating.
- "Fortnite" is also available for play on Android, as part of the GeForce app, Nvidia noted in today's blog post.
- Beta users can start signing up today and roll out starts next week, though Nvidia cautioned it would "launch in a limited-time closed beta for mobile."
- Nvidia (NVDA) shares were down nearly 3% to $273.10 on Thursday. To get access to the "Fortnite" beta, users need to sign up at Nvidia's website for either a free or paid account for its GeForce Now service.
- Currently, Nvidia's (NVDA) GeForce Now is the only streaming service that Epic has partnered with to include "Fornite."
- On Monday, Nvidia (NVDA), along with Micron (NASDAQ:MU), were called part of the global economy's "new oil" by Bank of America.