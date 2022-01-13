Redfin indicates January to be most challenging and competitive for homebuyers

Jan. 13, 2022 11:37 AM ETESS, SUI, MAA, INVH, EQR, AVBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Redfin new report indicates that the median home sale price for the Jan.9 week ended surged 16% Y/Y to its all-time peak levels of $365K led by rising supply shortage amid demand increases.
  • For the 4-week period ending Jan.9, median home-sale price increased 14.5% Y/Y while median asking price of newly listed homes increased 12.4%.

  • While active listings dropped 28% Y/Y and new listings of homes for sale were down 11%, pending home sales grew 2.5%.
  • The number of homes for sale dropped to a new low as listings hit the market at a slower rate than they did in early 2021.
  • Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index measuring homebuyer activity surged 9% for the Jan.9 week ended while it was up 22% Y/Y.
  • "Buyers are pouring into the market to claim a home before mortgage rates rise further as new listings slow to a trickle. The conditions are becoming increasingly challenging for first-time homebuyers, who will have to compete against more experienced buyers who are willing to do whatever it takes to win. But I expect that by the time mortgage rates increase to 3.6%, competition will settle down quickly to levels similar to late-2018," Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather commented.
  • Quick look at some of the Residential REIT companies - (NYSE:AVB), (NYSE:EQR), (NYSE:INVH), (NYSE:MAA), (NYSE:SUI), (NYSE:ESS) - performance in past 6-months:

