Dakota Access pipeline capacity expansion approval nixed by court ruling
Jan. 13, 2022 11:38 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Energy Transfer (ET -0.5%) ticks lower after an Illinois appellate court yesterday vacated the Illinois Commerce Commission's previous approval of the capacity expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline to 1.1M bbl/day.
- A ruling last year by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia allowed the pipeline to remain in service at least until a federal environmental review is completed, a process that is expected to take until March 2022.
- In 2020, the ICC approved Energy Transfer's request for permission to add more pumping stations that would boost the pipeline's capacity, but environmental groups appealed to the appellate court, which returned the case to the commission for further consideration yesterday.
- The court found the commission was wrong to discount evidence that the pipeline's operator had been fined for safety and environmental violations.
- In a previous recent unfavorable ruling for Energy Transfer, a North Dakota state judge ruled that thousands of documents related to security during DAPL's construction are public and subject to the state's open records law.
- Two weeks ago, a judge ruled Energy Transfer must pay $410M for scuttling its planned merger with Williams.