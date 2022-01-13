MSG Sports, MSG Entertainment renew marketing partnership with Mattress Firm

Jan. 13, 2022 11:39 AM ETMSGS, MSGEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) announce a multi-year marketing partnership renewal with Mattress Firm.
  • Mattress Firm will partner with the New York Knicks and New York Rangers on a co-branded sweepstakes that will award winners with the chance to attend a Knicks or Rangers game at Madison Square Garden later this season.
  • The Knicks sweepstakes will run throughout Jan. and Feb., and the Rangers sweepstakes will run in Mar.
  • The renewal expands the mattress retailer's role as Official Sleep Partner of the Knicks, Rangers, Westchester Knicks, Knicks Gaming, MSG Networks and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.
  • Additional elements of the partnership and an emphasis on sleep health will be incorporated into future collaborations.
