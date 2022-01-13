Lexicon Pharmaceuticals expects potential launch of heart drug in H2
Jan. 13, 2022 11:41 AM ETLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals highlighted certain potential value drivers for 2022 at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
- Lexicon noted that if sotagliflozin is approved it expects to launch the heart drug in H2 2022.
- In December 2021, the company submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the approval of sotagliflozin to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in adult patients with type 2 diabetes.
- In addition, Lexicon is looking forward to near-term results from two phase 2 proof-of-concept studies of LX9211 in neuropathic pain.
- Results from the two studies are expected in the H1 2022.
- “We enter 2022 focused on these two objectives that each have the potential to drive major value for our stakeholders,” said Lexicon’s CEO Lonnel Coats.
- “Both heart failure and neuropathic pain represent multi-billion dollar markets of high unmet need and, if successful, we believe that both of these investigational products have blockbuster potential,” added Coats.