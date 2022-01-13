Navient agrees to cancel $1.7B of subprime student loans to settle state suits
Jan. 13, 2022 11:41 AM ETNavient Corporation (NAVI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Navient (NAVI +1.6%) agrees to cancel loan balances of ~66,000 borrowers, amounting to ~$1.7B, with certain private education loans to settle lawsuits by 39 state attorneys general.
- The student loan company, though, "expressly denies violating any law, including consumer-protection laws, or causing borrower harm."
- The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, along with other states, alleged that Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) "steered struggling student loan borrowers into costly long-term forbearances instead of counseling them about the benefits of more affordable income-driven repayment plans."
- The company will make a one-time payment of $145M to the states, it said in a statement.
- In 2018, a U.S. district court judge ruled that Navient (NAVI) must face Pennsylvania's suit on student loans.