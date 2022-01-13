Box unveils new capabilities and integrations for Box Sign

Jan. 13, 2022 11:46 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) announces new capabilities and integration for its e-signature product- Box Sign to digitize agreements in the content cloud.
  • The new workflow features and APIs, expected for release in 1H 2022, are designed to automate processes once a document has been executed and power e-signatures in third-party and custom applications.
  • It also includes integrations with UiPath and SIGNiX.
  • "According to IDC, the worldwide e-signature market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion by 2025, making it one of the fastest growing markets in enterprise software," says Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.
  • At Bullish rating, Seeking Alpha's contributor Gary Alexander writes, "Box: Underappreciated Momentum Heading Into 2022"
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.