Box unveils new capabilities and integrations for Box Sign
Jan. 13, 2022 Box, Inc. (BOX)
- Box (NYSE:BOX) announces new capabilities and integration for its e-signature product- Box Sign to digitize agreements in the content cloud.
- The new workflow features and APIs, expected for release in 1H 2022, are designed to automate processes once a document has been executed and power e-signatures in third-party and custom applications.
- It also includes integrations with UiPath and SIGNiX.
- "According to IDC, the worldwide e-signature market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion by 2025, making it one of the fastest growing markets in enterprise software," says Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.
