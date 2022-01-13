Brookfield puts Brazil power lines up for sale - Reuters
Jan. 13, 2022 11:52 AM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.8%) is offering for sale ~1,500 miles of electric transmission lines in Brazil held by its Quantum portfolio company, Reuters reports.
- Brookfield recently hired investment banking units of Itau Unibanco and Banco BTG Pactual as advisors for a sale, the report says.
- The equity value of the operational power lines, which are located mainly in Brazil's northeastern region, could total ~3.5B reais (~$635M), according to a source cited by Reuters.
- Brookfield has been taking a page from Warren Buffett's playbook in seeking control of large amounts of insurance float to reinvest at higher rates of return, WideAlpha writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.