Investors favor financial, energy and semiconductor ETFs in 2022
Jan. 13, 2022 11:54 AM ETFinancial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), XLE, SMHTSM, XOM, BRK.BBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor4 Comments
- As markets approach the end of their second week of trading, investors will note that exchange traded fund capital flows have gone towards financials, energy, and the semiconductor space.
- The three funds that have attracted the most significant amount of capital in 2022 are the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH). All data below is per ETF.com.
No.3: SMH
- SMH has garnered YTD inflows that total $1.2B.
- SMH provides market participants exposure to the chip space with 25 key holdings led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), weighted at 10.78%. TSM is also +13.5% YTD.
- The fund is also is one of the market segments leading ETFs with $8.3B assets under management.
- Year-to-date SMH is -0.9%.
No.2: XLE
- XLE has taken in $1.29B in 2022 so far.
- XLE is a broad-spectrum energy ETF comprised of 24 holdings led by Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), representing 23.23% of the fund. XOM is +15.9% in 2022.
- The exchange traded fund also comes with $31.51B assets under management and leads all other energy ETFs in this space.
- Year-to-date XLE is +14.4%.
No.1: XLF
- XLF leads all exchange traded funds this year as the fund has attracted $1.66B in inflows.
- The financial fund exposes market participants to financial stocks involved in insurance, commercial banks, capital markets, real estate investment trusts, consumer finance, and other areas. The fund also has 69 holdings led by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B). BRK.B is +7.15% in 2022.
- XLF also leads all other funds in its sector when it comes to AUM, as the ETF has $49.11B under its belt.
- Year-to-date XLF is +5.8%.
Conclusion:
- The year is young, but investors have made it clear that they favor the financial, energy, and semiconductor space so far. Below is a chart of XLF, XLE, and SMH over a longer one-year return period.