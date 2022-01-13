Altamira Therapeutics appoints chief development officer; gets NIH grant
Jan. 13, 2022 11:58 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO -5.3%) appointed Covadonga Pañeda as chief development officer, effective early April 2022.
- Pañeda will be overseeing and advancing the development of Altamira's delivery platforms for extrahepatic nucleotide delivery.
- Most recently, Pañeda served as director of development at Limm Therapeutics.
- "Together with our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Samuel Wickline, and a growing development team, she will be instrumental in driving the further progress of our OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms for extrahepatic delivery of siRNA, mRNA or other nucleotides," said Altamira's Founder, Chairman and CEO Thomas Meyer.
- Altamira is developing OligoPhore/SemaPhore as a platform for safe and effective delivery of nucleic acid payloads such as siRNA (small interfering ribonucleic acid), mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) into target cells, using systemic or local administration.
- In addition, the company said that its U.S. subsidiary, Altamira Therapeutics Inc. was recently awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer grant by the National Institutes of Health to help address the lack of effective systemic delivery technologies for RNA structures that might target diseases occurring beyond the liver.
- The company added that the project will help to move its OligoPhore delivery platform to clinical stage evaluations in inflammatory disorders by demonstrating safety and effectiveness in a mouse model of rheumatoid arthritis and optimizing a commercially scalable formulation process.