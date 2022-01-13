Astra Space preps for potential Cape Canaveral launch next week
- Astra Space (ASTR -4.2%) is running tests this week at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the first flight of the company's small satellite launcher. Astra Space conducted a successful demonstration mission in Alaska during November.
- The launch window reportedly opens on January 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST, although ASTR has not confirmed the timing. The Astra Rocket 3.3. launch vehicle is 43 feet tall and measures 4.3 feet wide. Rocket 3.3 will carry Six CubeSats into orbit on a mission sponsored by NASA. The mission is part of NASA's Venture Class Launch Services
- Looking ahead, the company aims to eventually conduct daily launches with small satellites and potentially compete with Rocket Lab, Virgin Orbit and Firefly Aerospace.
- Shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are down 33% over the last six weeks. A negative report on the stock from Kerrisdale Capital accounted for some of the negative sentiment.