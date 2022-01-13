Bandwidth jumps 8% as Piper boosts to Overweight, noting 2022 catalysts
Jan. 13, 2022 11:59 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is up 7.8% as Piper Sandler upgrades to Overweight, seeing a valuation too low to ignore considering a few catalysts coming up.
- Shares have fallen by half in the past six months (see the chart), creating a compelling valuation case - and Piper's previous thesis (around normalizing growth, tough comparisons and valuation) has "played out," with the "return to normal" factored into the shares.
- There are "multiple opportunities and use cases" that can benefit the company, including this year's catalysts, messaging and audio usage still on the rise, some traction in non-audio APIs, and a stronger investment behind growth that is set to re-accelerate to more than 20%.
- Among upcoming catalysts, the firm notes the return of customer traffic lost in a digital attack in September-October; run-rate traffic should return to full by Q2, it says. That should provide for initial full-year guidance "at least" in line with expectations. And Bandwidth should draw some benefit from the increased political messaging in the second half as the midterm election nears, which could add to CPaaS growth by 1-4% all by itself.
- The fourth quarter should mark the "growth trough," Piper says. Bandwidth should trade at a discount to its Software-as-a-Service app peers, the firm notes, but "it is now trading in line with bearish sentiment of it being telco-like, leaving lower multiple compression risk." And considering the valuation, it sees the company as a takeout candidate particularly for bigger CPaaS vendors who want to boost voice/network capabilities.
- The firm has a price target of $102, now implying 44% upside.
- Bandwidth also made Baird's list of cloud software stocks for 2022, where it was the top small-cap pick set to benefit from international cross-selling and easier comparisons ahead.