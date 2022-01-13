ChemoCentryx rebounds on “bullish” update for new ANCA vasculitis therapy
Jan. 13, 2022
- After four consecutive sessions of losses, ChemoCentryx (CCXI +4.3%) is on the rise after Raymond James noted the latest prescriber information on the company’s ANCA vasculitis drug Tavneos (avacopan).
- In a presentation on Wednesday after the close, ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) said that there were more than 100 unique prescribers for Tavneos in Q4 2021.
- Arguing that his model estimated only 37 patients on avacopan for Q4, the analyst Steven Seedhouse called the update “bullish.”
- The initial data points also “bode well relative to Street estimates,” Seedhouse added, with a Strong Buy recommendation on the stock. Raymond James has a Street high target of $110 per share for ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to imply a premium of ~240.0% to the last close.
- In Q4 2021, the company launched Tavneos after the FDA approved it as an adjunctive treatment for adults with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA vasculitis).