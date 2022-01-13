Gator Financial touts Realogy as way to play strong housing market

  • Gator Financial Partners argued in a letter to investors that Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) represented a good way to play a housing market the investment fund thinks will remain strong.
  • In explaining its recommendation, the fund contended that Wall Street analysts have unvalued the earnings potential for the parent company of realtors Coldwell Banker and Century 21.
  • At the same time, Gator sees RLGY benefiting from the pandemic, as its geographic concentration favors the suburban areas that have become sought-after real estate lately. Meanwhile, demographic trends support continued housing strength, as Millennials move into their "peak home-buying years."
  • "This is the largest generation, and they are buying homes to have space to raise their children," Gator said in a fund letter released this month.
  • "We believe this generation has been delayed in buying homes due to the after-effects of the Great Financial Crisis," the fund added, noting that "biology waits for no one, and the current crop of 35-40 year-olds are buying homes."
  • Gator also touted RLGY's valuation, noting that its current multiple-to-EBITDA is well below the levels it saw in 2014. This low valuation level could also make the company a compelling target for a private-equity takeover, the fund speculated.
  • RLGY had a choppy 2021, rising to a 52-week high of $21.03 in October but sliding from there as investors worried about a cooling housing market.
  • On Thursday, the stock posted a fractional decline in intraday trading, falling to $16.98 at about 12:15 p.m. ET.
  • Shares had generally kept up with the broader market during much of 2021 but the recent selling pressure has turned the stock into a laggard. RLGY has advanced about 6% over the past year, falling well behind the S&P 500's 26% gain, as you can see from this chart:
