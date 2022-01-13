Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index closes 2021 on highest reading note
- U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI) for December stands at 108.4 in December as indicated by data from Visa; it is the strongest reading for the month since the start of the index.
- SMI for the last three months of the year stood at 110.3 which is the highest for Q4 of a year.
Note: When the Visa SMI rises above 100, the consumer spending momentum is strengthening and when it falls below 100, the spending momentum is weakening as fewer consumers are spending more relative to the previous year.
- Category-wise: SMI for discretionary purchases narrowed 4.9 points from the previous month to 103 while for non-discretionary purchases it moved marginally (0.1 points) to 99.9.
- Region-wise: Midwest and South saw the most drop with 4 points each while Northeast reading fell 2.5 points and the West slid 1.8 points; West was the strongest performing region in December with an SMI reading of 110.1.
- Quick look at the Seasonally Adjusted Historic SMI Index (Subject to revisions when seasonal adjustment factors are updated in Jan 2022).
- In early January, Mastercard SpendingPulse data indicated a 8.5% growth in retail sales excluding auto which was led by a strong holiday season.
- Stocks to Watch: (NYSE:DKS), (NASDAQ:ULTA), (NYSE:WMT), (NYSE:TGT)