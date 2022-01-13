Committee advances FDA chief nominee Robert Califf for full Senate vote
Jan. 13, 2022 12:22 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), AMGN, BIIB, LLYRHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A Senate committee has voted to advance President Biden's nominee for FDA Commissioner, Robert Califf, to the full Senate.
- The vote was 13-8, a close margin that indicates Senate approval is not a sure thing.
- A number of senators, especially Democrats, have expressed concerns over Califf's connections to pharmaceutical companies. He has received consulting fees from companies including Merck (MRK +0.2%), Amgen (AMGN +0.1%), Biogen (BIIB +5.9%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.7%) unit Genentech, and Eli Lilly (LLY -2.2%).
- Califf briefly served as FDA commissioner during President Obama's second term.
- Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.