Committee advances FDA chief nominee Robert Califf for full Senate vote

Jan. 13, 2022 12:22 PM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Confirmation Hearing Held For FDA Commissioner Nominee Robert Califf

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • A Senate committee has voted to advance President Biden's nominee for FDA Commissioner, Robert Califf, to the full Senate.
  • The vote was 13-8, a close margin that indicates Senate approval is not a sure thing.
  • A number of senators, especially Democrats, have expressed concerns over Califf's connections to pharmaceutical companies. He has received consulting fees from companies including Merck (MRK +0.2%), Amgen (AMGN +0.1%), Biogen (BIIB +5.9%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.7%) unit Genentech, and Eli Lilly (LLY -2.2%).
  • Califf briefly served as FDA commissioner during President Obama's second term.
