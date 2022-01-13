Vir Biotechnology, Gates Foundation expand partnership for treating HIV, malaria

Jan. 13, 2022 12:29 PM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Vir Biotechnology (VIR -4.6%) expanded its partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance technologies for developing broadly neutralizing antibodies designed to provide a “vaccinal effect” for treating HIV and preventing malaria.
  • The Gates Foundation has committed a $40M equity investment and a $10M grant to support the effort. The program-related equity investment is being made through its $2.5B Strategic Investment Fund, which aims to stimulate private sector-driven innovation.
  • Vir said the new initiative includes a clinical proof-of-concept trial to evaluate impact of broadly neutralizing antibodies engineered to inhibit viral replication and spread in people infected with HIV, as well as their ability to confer a vaccine-like effect that could be applicable to durable antiretroviral therapy-free suppression of HIV.
  • Additional preclinical research is planned to assess the potential role of the technology in preventing malaria.
  • "We look forward to applying the lessons learned thus far in COVID-19, chronic hepatitis B virus infection and influenza to advance our efforts toward curing HIV and preventing malaria,” said Vir CEO George Scangos.
