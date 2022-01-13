Taseko Mines' Gibralter copper production slipped in 2021
Jan. 13, 2022 12:28 PM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Taseko Mines (TGB -6.7%) tumbles after reporting FY 2021 copper production from the Gibraltar mine in British Columbia fell 9% Y/Y to 112M lbs., with sales at 105M lbs.
- Taseko says Q4 copper output at the mine, which fell 16% Q/Q to 29M lbs. with 24M lbs. of sales, was hit by "major disruption" to the highway and rail infrastructure in southern B.C. from severe rainstorms in November.
- Also, extreme snowfall and temperatures far below freezing in December affected mine equipment and mill availabilities, resulting in decreased mill throughput and a need to draw ore from lower grade stockpiles.
- However, Taseko says "transit times for rail shipments are gradually improving and we expect to reduce copper inventories at Gibraltar" in Q1.
- With current copper prices over $4.50/lb., $0.30/lb. above the average price in 2021, Taseko says it expects to maintain strong operating margins going forward, with sales of excess copper concentrate inventory from Gibraltar further boosting Q1 cash flows.
- Copper production at the Gibraltar mine increased 29% Q/Q to 34.5M lbs. in Q3.