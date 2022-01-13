Bluejay completes 90 subjects in prospective study for COVID-19 test

Jan. 13, 2022
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) announced the completion of 90 subjects in its prospective multicenter clinical study designed to assess its rapid IL-6 test among COVID-19 patients in critical care.
  • Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is a biomarker that signals the activation of the immune system. Its level increases in the event of an infection, inflammation, and cancer.
  • The study involving two trial sites is designed to measure IL-6 directly from the patients’ whole blood. The study results are currently being processed for submission for peer review and publication potentially in Q3 2022.
  • In Jan. 2022, Bluejay (BJDX) plans to file its Pre-Submission application with the FDA for its Symphony IL-6 Test and begin a broader clinical testing program, results of which will be used for its planned 510(k) submission in Q3 2022.

