Bluejay completes 90 subjects in prospective study for COVID-19 test
Jan. 13, 2022 12:30 PM ETBluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) announced the completion of 90 subjects in its prospective multicenter clinical study designed to assess its rapid IL-6 test among COVID-19 patients in critical care.
- Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is a biomarker that signals the activation of the immune system. Its level increases in the event of an infection, inflammation, and cancer.
- The study involving two trial sites is designed to measure IL-6 directly from the patients’ whole blood. The study results are currently being processed for submission for peer review and publication potentially in Q3 2022.
- In Jan. 2022, Bluejay (BJDX) plans to file its Pre-Submission application with the FDA for its Symphony IL-6 Test and begin a broader clinical testing program, results of which will be used for its planned 510(k) submission in Q3 2022.
Read about how Bluejay (BJDX) performed in its market debut last year.