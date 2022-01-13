Scotia subtly flags small-cap fertilizer biz could earn 50% of its market cap this year
Jan. 13, 2022 12:31 PM ETCVI, UAN, OMVKY, CF, MOS, NTRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor8 Comments
- This morning Scotia analyst Paul Cheng upgraded CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to hold, given his view that the fertilizer segment is positioned to generate ~$500m in pre-tax profits during 2022 -- importantly, CVR's fertilizer segment is publicly traded under the name CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and has a market capitalization of less than $1b.
- If Paul is right, UAN will earn over 50% of its market cap during 2022; as of Q3 2021, UAN was paying a $2.93/s quarterly dividend, which annualizes to nearly a 13% yield, assuming similar sized dividend payments continue.
- The shares of UAN are 36% owned by Carl Icahn and his affiliated entities (namely CVI), so liquidity for this small market-cap company is quite low, and the likely reason Wall Street analysts ignore the stock.
- Last quarter the CEO indicated "Looking ahead, we expect that continuing nitrogen fertilizer supply constraints coupled with steady demand for the spring 2022 planting season will result in continued high product pricing through next spring."
- In seemingly unrelated news, European energy mini-major OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) took a write down on Austrian-based fertilizer assets just this morning; however, this news points to part of the reason for US fertilizer profits to move higher.
- Natural gas is a key feedstock for nitrogen-based fertilizers, so even with fertilizer prices are moving higher, producers in Europe are losing money and shutting in capacity as an energy crisis drives European natural gas prices to all time highs -- meanwhile, fertilizer manufacturers in the US benefit from high fertilizer prices and natural gas feedstock prices as much as 80% below their European competitors.
- Just last quarter, CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had this to say on the topic "we believe nitrogen industry conditions will remain positive for an extended period ... we see a very strong demand, constrained global supply, and wide energy spreads between North America and Europe to persist for some time."
- With CF shares and the Company's improving business prospects carefully tracked by wall street, CF trades at an all-time high, is expected to generate less than 15% of its market cap in earnings in 2022, and sports a ~2% dividend yield.
- UAN, a company that should benefit from similar trends, trades 70% below its all-time high, is expected to generate ~50% of its market cap in earnings in 2022, and sports an annualized 13% dividend yield.
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) have traded well on the back of wide Europen / North American energy spreads as well.