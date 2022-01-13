WISeKey launches IoT connectivity satellites aboard transporter 3 rideshare mission
Jan. 13, 2022 12:33 PM ETWKEYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) launched its first IoT connectivity satellites WISeSat–1 and WISeSat–2 on Jan. 13 aboard the SpaceX transporter 3 rideshare mission.
- These are the first units joining a constellation of 80 picosatellites planned for 2022.
- With this launch, WKEY is kickstarting WISeSAT, a brand-new-offering-satellite-based secure IoT connectivity-as-a-service.
- First customer project dedicated to smart agriculture and IoT will be deployed with EPRINSA, a Spanish state-run I.T. firm.
- Six Spanish provinces are involved in the project and are considering using the WISeSAT constellation for data acquisition of sensors in territories not covered by traditional ground-based networks.
- Last week, WKEY had said it would generate the first ever NFT from space following the launch of the satellites.