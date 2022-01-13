Comcast reports quadrupled speeds in new '10G' broadband test
Jan. 13, 2022 12:43 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)AVGOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Comcast (CMCSA +0.5%) has laid claim to a first-of-its-kind test of "10G" modem technology - known as DOCSIS 4.0 - that delivered upload and download speeds of 4 gigabits per second.
- That's about quadruple the typical speeds promised by high-end fiber providers throughout the country.
- The company says it tested a full-duplex DOCSIS 4.0 system-on-chip cable modem built by Broadcom (AVGO -2%) as its latest milestone in the speeds that the cable broadband industry are calling "10G" (unrelated to the wireless 5G standard).
- The new standard promises not only the scaled speed but also lower latency and increased reliability and performance.
- Last April, Comcast had completed the first live lab test of a 10G system-on-chip. And in October, it says it pulled off a successful test of a complete 10G connection using a virtualized cable modem termination system.
