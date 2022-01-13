Comcast reports quadrupled speeds in new '10G' broadband test

Jan. 13, 2022

Business woman working on 10G technology on touch screen

denizbayram/iStock via Getty Images

  • Comcast (CMCSA +0.5%) has laid claim to a first-of-its-kind test of "10G" modem technology - known as DOCSIS 4.0 - that delivered upload and download speeds of 4 gigabits per second.
  • That's about quadruple the typical speeds promised by high-end fiber providers throughout the country.
  • The company says it tested a full-duplex DOCSIS 4.0 system-on-chip cable modem built by Broadcom (AVGO -2%) as its latest milestone in the speeds that the cable broadband industry are calling "10G" (unrelated to the wireless 5G standard).
  • The new standard promises not only the scaled speed but also lower latency and increased reliability and performance.
  • Last April, Comcast had completed the first live lab test of a 10G system-on-chip. And in October, it says it pulled off a successful test of a complete 10G connection using a virtualized cable modem termination system.
  • On a busy day for Comcast, its NBCUniversal unit selected a partner in its effort to find a new ratings alternative, and it came to a content carriage deal with ViacomCBS.
