Microsoft stopped making Xbox One consoles to focus on Xbox Series X, S
Jan. 13, 2022 12:47 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Thursday that it stopped making Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020 to focus on production of its next-gen consoles the Xbox Series X and Series X.
- "To focus on production of Xbox Series X|S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," said Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox Console Product Marketing, in comments obtained by Reuters.
- The Xbox Series X was first launched in November 2020.
- On Thursday, Wedbush said that Microsoft (MSFT) was poised to benefit from cloud spending in 2022 and could hit a $3 trillion valuation in the next 12 months.