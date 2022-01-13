Fed's Barkin says goods inflation will ease as supply chain issues catch up
Jan. 13, 2022 12:47 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin says Thursday that consumer goods price inflation will likely ease as supply chain disruptions play catch up to elevated demand, he said at the Virginia Bankers Association conference.
- On the services side, "labor is now painfully short," making wages a more meaningful share of costs, Barkin says. But the increase in wages doesn't appear to be reflected in record high job openings and quits. Note that 2021 saw the highest wage growth since the Great Financial Crisis, he adds.
- With consumer price inflation taking on a seven handle in December - the highest level since 1982 - "I guess I have to say that 'transitory' is a bad word," he admits.
- Looking forward, the path of current and future Covid-19 variants is still unknown, which could weigh on supply chains even more, Barkin says. On the labor front, labor supply would likely remain tight this year due to reduced immigration and an ageing workforce - the labor shortage could be a long-term phenomenon, he warns.
- Additionally, "consumer sentiment is weak at a time when consumer spending is strong," implying vulnerability for consumer balance sheets this year. Note that consumer spending in the U.S. jumped more than personal income in November.
- In mid-October Barkin also saw inflation as a threat, saying supply chain issues will stay elevated for a while longer.