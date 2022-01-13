Yamana Gold's Q4 production breaks quarterly record, tops guidance
Jan. 13, 2022 12:55 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Yamana Gold (AUY +2.7%) reports Q4 production totaled 281,388 gold equiv. oz., topping quarterly guidance of 270K GEO, at all-in sustaining costs of ~$970/GEO, below the company's earlier guidance and ~8% below AISC for the previous three quarters.
- Q4 production consisted of 240.7K oz. of gold and 3.14M oz. of silver, with total production during the quarter from the company's five operating mines achieved an all-time record.
- Yamana says full-year production of 1.01M gold equiv. oz. roughly equaled annual guidance of 1.00M GEO, including 884.8K oz. of gold.
- Separately, regulators in Brazil's Bahia state approved an environmental license for the company, providing a green light to fulfill plans to boost production.
- The three-year renewal will allow Jacobina Mineração to expand gross production of gold ore to 3.65M metric tons/year from 2.5M mt/year.