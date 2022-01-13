Enanta under pressure after SVB Leerink slashed price target

Jan. 13, 2022 12:58 PM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -7.2%) dropped for the third straight session to reach over a three-month low after SVB Leerink cut its price target, highlighting the concerns on the biotech’s pipeline.
  • Last week, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based Enanta (NASDAQ:ENTA) announced its outlook for the year ahead of its presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
  • Despite the incremental updates provided by the company on its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19, and chronic hepatitis B program, the analyst Roanna Ruiz notes a “wait and see” approach among investors until clarity emerges over further developments.
  • However, Ruiz maintains the Market Perform rating on the stock, and the price target trimmed by $5 to $80 per share implies a premium of ~15.4% to the last close.
  • Enanta (ENTA) currently has an average price target of $90 per share on Wall Street.
