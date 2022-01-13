First Republic Bank Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 13, 2022 1:04 PM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.