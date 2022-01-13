Dun & Bradstreet agrees to clean up small business credit report practices
Jan. 13, 2022 1:10 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) shares slide 5.4% after the financial data company agrees to clean up its small business credit reporting process and refund customers to settle Federal Trade Commission charges.
- The FTC alleges that the company engaged in deceptive and unfair practices related to its CreditBuilder products. Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) "failed to give businesses a clear, consistent, and reliable process" to correct errors on business credit reports.
- It also "profited from businesses' pain by selling them a line of products that purported to help them improve their reports," the FTC said. "In fact, for many businesses, these benefits proved illusory, while the cost were all too real."
- Under the agreement, when a business informs Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) about incorrect information in its report, DNB will be required to either delete the disputed information or perform a reinvestigation of the information. If the investigation finds that the disputed information isn't accurate, or it can't verify payment experience information, the company must delete the information and make sure that it can't be re-added at a later date.
- The settlement also orders D&B (DNB) to provide refunds to many businesses that first purchased CreditBuilder products between April 2015 and May 2020.
