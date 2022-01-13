Hecla Mining hits full-year production targets after strong Q4
Jan. 13, 2022 1:17 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Hecla Mining (HL +1.9%) says it achieved FY 2021 production guidance, with output of 12.9M oz. of silver and 201.3K oz. of gold, equating to 37.6M silver equiv. oz.
- The company's full-year production targets were 12.6M-13.3M oz. for silver and 193K-201K oz. for gold.
- While full-year results fell slightly from 2020, Q4 production of 3.2M oz. of silver and 47.9K oz. of gold improved 21% and 14%, respectively, over Q3.
- Full-year output at Hecla's biggest silver producer, the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, fell to 9.24M oz. of silver and 46K of gold, primarily due to lower grades and mine sequencing, but Q4 silver and gold production rose Y/Y to 2.26M oz. and 10.2K oz.,up 23% and 5% respectively, with the increase in silver due mostly to higher grades.
- Hecla Mining was one of Q4's worst performing silver miners, after reporting a Q3 GAAP loss.