Hot Stocks: SNAP downgrade; GRUB sale speculation; NKLA ticks higher; LUMN stock sale; DNLI clinical hold
Jan. 13, 2022 1:33 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)LUMN, DNLI, GRUB, NKLABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) represented one of the spotlight stocks in Thursday's midday trading. Shares slipped following an analyst's downgrade.
- The list of intraday decliners also included Lumen (NYSE:LUMN), which dropped on a large stock sale. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) posted a double-digit percentage decline following an unfavorable regulatory decision.
- Looking at some of the day's best performers, Just Eat Takeaway (NASDAQ:GRUB) received buying interest on speculation that it might sell its Grubhub unit. At the same time, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) got a boost from a California emissions designation.
Decliners
- Snap (SNAP) retreated nearly 7% following a downgrade from Cowen. The firm cut its rating on SNAP to Market Perform from Outperform on continuing worries that Apple's iOS changes will continue to hurt measurement and targeting of the company's ads.
- Elsewhere, a large stock sale sent Lumen (LUMN) sharply lower in midday trading. The stock dropped 7% after an unnamed seller priced a block trade of 25M shares at $12.65 per share. The slide took LUMN to a level of $12.34.
- Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) marked another notable intraday decliner. Shares retreated 13% on news of a regulatory stumble regarding its developmental Alzheimer's drug.
- The company said the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its DNL919 drug, which DNLI had expected to begin in-human clinical trials in the first half of this year. The firm expects an official letter regarding the hold in about 30 days.
Gainers
- Nikola (NKLA) edged higher in intraday action after getting a key regulatory designation. Shares rose about 1% after California approved the firm's Tre model as an official zero-emission vehicle.
- Meanwhile, Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB) recorded an 8% midday gain amid a report that the company might be open to a sale of its Grubhub unit. According to Bloomberg, the firm has heard from advisors who have discussed the possibility of a going-private deal or a breakup.
- Separately, GRUB announced Q4 statistics, with total orders rising 14% from last year. For the full year, the number of orders processed rose 33% to 1.1B, with a gross transact value of €28.2B for 2021.
