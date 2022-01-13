FDA document outlines testing of cosmetics containing talc for asbestos
Jan. 13, 2022 1:43 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has released a white paper containing scientific opinions on testing of cosmetics containing talc and talc intended for use in cosmetics for the presence of asbestos.
- Asbestos is a human carcinogen.
- The FDA said that current tests used by some in the industry may not detect asbestos.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.2%) is facing a slew of lawsuits that allege the company's baby powder and other talc-containing products caused cancer because they may have contained asbestos. The company has plans to pay $2B or more to settle many of those claims.