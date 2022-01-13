Mark Cuban-backed Dave claws back some of its three-day 42% plunge
Jan. 13, 2022 1:40 PM ETDave Inc. (DAVE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Recently de-SPACed fintech Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) jumps 19% in Thursday trading, bucking the general decline in fintech stocks, with no obvious catalyst for the move up.
- The Mark Cuban-backed company completed its merger with VPC Impact Acquisition, a SPAC, on Jan. 5 and started trading under the ticker "DAVE" on Jan. 6 at $8.27.
- While the stock rose 5.3% on Wednesday and surges today, it's still 25% lower than its first trade after the merger.
- Some 12.3M shares changed hands by 1:29 PM ET; that compares with its total of 23.6M shares outstanding as of Nov. 12.
- The stock's rise on Wednesday snapped a three-day losing streak, in which Dave (DAVE) dropped 42%.
- The company, launched in 2017, aims to help its 11M customers avoid overdraft fees charged by traditional banks, find work, and build credit.
