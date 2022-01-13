Why did Virgin Galactic stock drop today? Another debt raise could dilute shareholders
Jan. 13, 2022 1:41 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) is down 16.69% and traded at a new low of $10.10 earlier in the session. The plunge followed an announcement by the space tourism company on plans to raise up to $500M through the sale of $425M worth in convertible senior notes, with an additional $75M option expected to be granted to buyers.
- "The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund working capital, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures to accelerate the development of its spacecraft fleet," updates Virgin Galactic.
- Investors looking for SPCE shares to return back to the $60 level will be hoping the focus shifts to the company's long-term potential. Morgan Stanley estimates the hypersonic total addressable market could reach $800B by 2040 and sees Virgin Galactic (SPCE) at the forefront of the space tourism industry.
