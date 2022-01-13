Rimini Street shares slide on court's findings in Oracle litigation

Jan. 13, 2022 1:47 PM ETRimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)ORCLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Judge holding gavel in courtroom

Chris Ryan/OJO Images via Getty Images

  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares slide 3% after the company provided an update on its 11-year litigation with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).
  • RMNI said a U.S. federal court found that the firm violated a 2018 permanent injunction, awarded sanctions of $630K and ordered that certain computer files be quarantined from use.
  • The court also said Oracle may recover its reasonable attorneys’ fees.
  • The permanent injunction defines the manner in which RMNI can provide support services for certain Oracle product lines but does not prohibit support of any Oracle products.
  • While RMNI said it strives to comply with the court orders and the law, it disagreed with many of the court's findings.
  • The firm is evaluating potential next steps, which could include an appeal to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
  • RMNI is also planning to litigate the matters in the lawsuit brought by it against Oracle in 2014, including its claim that Oracle engaged in illegal anticompetitive conduct.
